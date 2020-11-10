11 Nov, 00:17 (IST)
New Apple MacBook Air, Mac Mini & MacBook Pro pre-orders commence today & will be made available for sale next week. MacOS Big Sur will be available from November 12, 2020.Apple MacBook Air, Mac Mini & MacBook Pro Launched
Apple MacBook Air, Mac Mini & MacBook Pro Launched (Photo Credits: Apple)
11 Nov, 00:13 (IST)
New Apple MacBook Pro launched at $1299 & $1199 for the education version.New MacBook Pro
New MacBook Pro (Photo Credits: Apple)
11 Nov, 00:11 (IST)

After launching MacBook Air and Mac Mini, Apple has now introduced MacBook Pro 13-inch laptop which also comes with M1 chip. Apple claims that the new Generation 13-inch MacBook Pro is the world's fastest compact pro notebook for ML. It also offers longest battery life and 17 hours of wireless web. 

11 Nov, 00:09 (IST)
Apple Mac Mini launched at $699. It is $100 lower than the previous generation.Apple Mac Mini
Apple Mac Mini (Photo Credits; Apple)
11 Nov, 00:05 (IST)

Next product from Apple is Mac Mini. The new Apple Mac Mini with M1 chip comes with signature design and versatility. The company claims it is 5 times faster than the top selling PC desktop.

11 Nov, 00:03 (IST)
Apple Macbook Air is priced at $999. While the education version of the MacBook Air costs $899.New Apple MacBook Air
New Apple MacBook Air (Photo Credits: Apple)
10 Nov, 23:59 (IST)
Apple introduces new MacBook Air with M1 Chip. Apple MacBook Air gets 3.5x faster performance and 5x faster graphics, claims Apple. New Apple MacBook Air is claimed as the fastest than the best selling windows laptops in it's class. The company claims that Apple MacBook Air is capable of offering 15 hours of wireless web.New Apple MacBook Air
New Apple MacBook Air (Photo Credits: Apple)
10 Nov, 23:49 (IST)
M1 gets world fastest GPU, 11 trillion operations per second, Latest generation Secure Enclave, quiet performance, better battery life, hardware verified secure boot, automatic high performance encryption, macOS run-time protection.Apple M1 Chip
Apple M1 Chip (Photo Credits: Apple)
10 Nov, 23:41 (IST)
Tim Cook says Mac is all about innovative. Apple now brings Apple Silicon to Mac. Apple M1 chip is specifically designed for new generation Macs. Apple M1 chip for Mac is claimed to provide 2 times more power than the regular chip, claims Apple.Apple M1 Chip
Apple M1 Chip (Photo Credits: Apple)
10 Nov, 23:36 (IST)

Apple CEO, Tim Cook starts keynote to the launch event. He speaks about Apple latest products that we launched previously. Now, the Cupertino-based company will be unveiling next generation Mac computers today.

Load More

Apple, the American smartphone maker has organised its 'One More Thing' event today. During the event, the company is likely to reveal its new MacBook Pro & MacBook Air models. Apple recently launched its iPhone 12 series globally. It looks like the company has no plan to stop as it will be unveiling its upcoming ARM based MacBooks today. The launch event will commence at 10 am PST (11.30 pm IST) via Apple's official YouTube & other social media handles. Apple ‘One More Thing’ Event Today, Watch LIVE Online Streaming Here.

After using Intel processors in its laptops for several years, Apple has reportedly decided to shift to its own silicon ARM based chips, just like in its iPhones & iPads. At the WWDC 2020 event, CEO Tim Cook had also announced that the company plans to make the transition to its in-house chips from Intel processors. Apple so far has made announcements related to iOS, iPads, Apple Watch & others, but in today's event we might also see several hardware announcements for iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, WatchOS & more.

Apple has not yet revealed any information about its upcoming Macs. As per the reports, upcoming Macs will come with no visible changes except the ARM based silicon chip that could be based on the A14 Bionic Chip which also powers the iPhone 12 series. In addition to this, Apple is also likely to launch highly anticipated AirTags. More details of upcoming Macbooks will be revealed during the launch event.