Lucknow, Nov 25 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday suspended the Mathura deputy commissioner on charges of gross indiscipline and arbitrary conduct.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself ordered the suspension in a bid to make the administration more accountable, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner (Labour and Employment) Virendra Kumar was suspended amid a slew of allegations of indiscipline, absence from duty without permission and not responding to a show-cause notice from the district magistrate.

“The Mathura DM had also expressed discontent over Kumar's style of working and considering his conduct, the action was taken to suspend him with immediate effect,” the official said here. During the period of suspension, the officer will be attached with the office of the Lucknow's rural development commissioner, the official said. The joint development commissioner of Arga division will investigate the case against him, he added. The district development officer of Sambhal district was also suspended last week on similar charges.

