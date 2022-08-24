Mathura, Aug 24 (PTI) The committee formed to probe the death of two people and injuries to several others during the Janmashtami celebration in the Bankey Bihari temple here will start its investigation on Thursday.

This was disclosed by the head of the two-member panel, Sulkhan Singh, a former DGP.

Two pilgrims were "suffocated to death" and seven others injured in the Bankey Bihari temple tragedy on the night of Janmastami during the "mangla aarti" .

The committee was formed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

"The probe will be held at Tourist Facility Centre, Vrindavan, on August 25 and 26 between 10 am to 4.00 pm," Sulkhan Singh told reporters.

Aligarh Commissioner Gaurav Dayal, the co-member of the committee, will reach Mathura on Wednesday night, Singh said.

"I just came to the temple as a civilian on Tuesday to have the first-hand knowledge of possible arrangements and other things," the former DGP said.

The committee will submit its report to the government within a fortnight, the head of the committee said.

