India News | MAVELIKKARA DES29 DL-EXCISE-POLICY COVID-19: Delay Likely for Delhi Govt's New Excise Policy

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) The new excise policy of the Delhi government is likely to get delayed by some more days in view of the COVID-19 crisis in the national capital, an official said on Sunday.

The official said the draft of the policy was submitted by the Excise Department to the government in March, but it has not been finalised so far due to the pandemic situation and the lockdown.

Last year, the government had decided to allow microbreweries in the national capital. However, there is currently only one microbrewery in the city.

"We have submitted the excise policy draft to the government. It may get delayed by some more days due to COVID-19 crises," the official said.

Meanwhile, liquor in Delhi will be cheaper from June 10 as the AAP government decided to withdraw the 70-per cent "special corona fee" on its sale.

The government, however, increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on all categories of liquor from 20 per cent to 25 per cent from Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

