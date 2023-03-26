New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 31 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 15.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, it said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 32 per cent and 92 per cent, officials said.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear skies for Monday and said the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 31 and 16 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 30.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 15.3 degrees, two notches below the season's average.

