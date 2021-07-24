Chandigarh, Jul 24 (PTI) The maximum temperatures on Saturday stayed close to normal levels in Punjab and Haryana even as a few places received rainfall.

Ambala in Haryana recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the Meteorological (MeT)Department here.

Hisar, Karnal and Narnaul registered their respective minimums at 37.3, 35 and 36 degrees Celsius.

Rohtak, Gurgaon and Bhiwani registered their maximum temperatures at 35.9, 36.5 and 37.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their maximum temperatures at 35.6, 36.3 and 36.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Karnal, Rohtak and Amritsar received rainfall of 7 mm, 0.2 mm and 10 mm, respectively.

