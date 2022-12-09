Bhiwani (Haryana), Dec 9 (PTI) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday said his party Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which is a junior alliance partner in the state, fulfilled "maximum" of its poll promises as the party held a rally here to mark its fifth foundation day.

Being seen as a show of strength by the party, the JJP leaders asked the party workers to start preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha and the Haryana assembly polls.

The JJP rally was attended by party chief Ajay Singh Chautala, his wife and Badhra legislator Naina Chautala and other leaders.

Ajay Singh Chautala and Dushyant Chautala had formed the JJP in 2018 following a vertical split in the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

The JJP won 10 seats in the 2019 assembly polls in Haryana and it is a junior partner in the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government.

Addressing the party workers in the rally, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala asked the party workers to work hard for the 2024 polls.

He highlighted the fulfilment of promises including 50 per cent reservation for women in panchayati raj institutions and 75 per cent reservation in private jobs to the state's youth.

"We fulfilled maximum of promises which we made," asserted Dushyant Chautala.

"We have only one-and-half-years left in elections. The poll process will now start for Lok Sabha (polls) in the country. We will again have to work hard," he said.

This three-year journey was not easy, he said pointing towards the COVID-19 pandemic and the farmers' stir against the now-repealed three farm laws.

On the party's poll promise of Rs 5,100 of old age pension, Chautala asserted that he would ensure that it would get implemented. "I tell the truth that there is a pain within me (over non-fulfilment of promise) and will not let it go. I promise that I will get it enhanced," he said.

He further said that Kushal Rozgar Nigam was set up in the state and it ensured minimum wage of Rs 16,000 per month for an employee.

He promised that women would be given 33 per cent reservation in the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam. Notably, the Nigam provides contractual manpower to all government departments in the state.

The deputy CM further promised that medical insurance would be ensured for sportspersons.

Dushyant also spoke about the efforts for increasing employment opportunities in the state and also said that Rs 30,000 crore of industrial investments came to the state.

Speaking on this occasion, JJP national president Ajay Chautala said because of the blessings of people, the JJP had won 10 seats in the 2019 Haryana assembly polls and also became part of the government.

He said the JJP fulfilled 60 per cent of its poll promises in three years and the remaining 40 per cent will also be honoured.

The JJP chief said his party was targeted by the rival parties during the farmers' stir against the now-repealed farm laws, adding that the resignation of Dushyant Chautala was consistently sought.

"You know better than me that those who gave resignations what they achieved. Be it Harsimrat Kaur (Badal, former union minister) or Abhay Chautala (INLD leader)," he said.

Taking a swipe at the INLD, he said the party had now been reduced to just one seat after they were thrown out of it.

But the JJP with the blessing and support of people won 10 assembly seats in the 2019 polls, he said.

Party leader and MLA Naina Chautala asked JJP workers to start preparing for the 2024 polls.

"With this rally, the foundation of the 2024 polls has been laid," said Naina.

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma was also present on the occasion.

