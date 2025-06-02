New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings for Telangana Statehood Day. He noted the state's contribution to the nation and wished the people 'success and prosperity'.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Greetings to the wonderful people of Telangana on their Statehood Day. The state is known for making innumerable contributions to national progress."

The Prime Minister said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the Centre has boosted 'Ease of Living' in the state.

"Over the last decade, the NDA Government has undertaken many measures to boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of the state. May the people of the state be blessed with success and prosperity," PM Modi posted.

In a message shared on social media, President Droupadi Murmu lauded Telangana's journey as a young state swiftly emerging as a hub of cultural pride and economic progress.

In a post on X, the President of India wrote, "Warm greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! This young State has a rich cultural heritage and a vibrant modern ecosystem of economic and technological development. I wish that the people of Telangana march ahead on the path of progress and prosperity."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also shared his message in both English and Telugu, celebrating Telangana's cultural richness and the hardworking spirit of its people.

In a post on X, Union Minister Shah wrote," On Telangana statehood day, warm greetings to our brothers and sisters of the state. With its rich culture, heritage, and hardworking people, Telangana shines brightly on India's ethno-cultural map. May the state reach new heights of prosperity."

The BJP Telangana unit marked the day by remembering the sacrifices made by martyrs during the struggle for statehood.

"Let us move towards economic equality and self-reliance in our homeland, which was achieved with the inspiration of the sacrifices of many martyrs. Let us move towards a democratic Telangana. Our best wishes to all the people of Telangana on the occasion of the State Formation Day. Telangana Formation Day," the post added on X.

Telangana was officially formed on 2 June 2014. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao was elected as the state's first Chief Minister, following elections in which the party secured a majority. (ANI)

