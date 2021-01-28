New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The ruling and opposition members of the BJP-led NDMC had heated arguments in the House on Wednesday, triggering an uproar and prompting the mayor to "suspended" 13 AAP councillors for 15 days.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said an independent councillor further created ruckus and "dumped trash" in the Well of the House, following which she too was suspended.

"A condolence message was being read for two public personalities who died this month. During it, some AAP members began making arguments and climbed on their seats," Prakash alleged.

Despite attempts to convince them not to do so, they kept arguing over the sanitation issue, saying garbage dumps are being found in Delhi, he said.

Scores of civic employees from the three corporations are currently on strike since early January, demanding the release of their pending salaries.

"There is a decorum for a House, it can't be turned into a street side, so I got the suspension order issued while the House was in session, and announced the suspension of 13 AAP councillors from the House for 15 days," Prakash said.

AAP's in-charge of municipal corporations Durgesh Pathak slammed the move, saying, "Shamefully, the BJP-ruled NDMC has suspended AAP councillors at a time when the poll body has announced the MCD bye-election dates".

"It is a black day for the Indian democracy because the BJP has suspended AAP councillors for raising issues of public interest," he alleged.

Prakash said another councillor Guddi Devi created further ruckus when she "dumped trash in the Well of the House".

The NDMC, in a statement issued later, said the mayor got the litter removed personally and with the help of BJP Councillors. It also circulated photographs, saying "independent Councillor Guddi Devi had littered the Well during the House meeting".

Last September, Prakash had "suspended" all present AAP councillors of the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation House for three months for allegedly "misbehaving and creating a ruckus" during its proceedings.

AAP has 30 councillors in NDMC being controlled by the BJP since 2012.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)