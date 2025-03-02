Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 2 (ANI): The Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport (MMB) Premier League - 2025 cricket tournament was inaugurated on Sunday at the Airports Authority of India Ground by Brijesh Panday, Revenue Secretary here.

The tournament features 14 teams divided into two groups, competing in a round-robin format. A total of 42 league matches, followed by two semi-finals and a final, will determine the ultimate champion.

The teams in Group A are CISF, INDIGO, MET, Bank of Baroda (BOB), Tripura Gramin Bank, Secretariat, and NEEPCO. At the same time, Group B includes the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Airport Electrical, ONGC, ILS, Airdrop, IXA, and the Indian Association of Physiotherapists (IAP).

On the opening day, Tripura Gramin Bank Defeated Bank of Baroda in the first match, Metrology Department won against the Secretariat Team in the second match, and ONGC secured a victory against IXA in the third match. Two more matches are scheduled for tomorrow as the tournament progresses with exciting cricket action.

Speaking at the occasion, Kailash Chandra Meena, Director of MBB Airport, said the AAI has taken this initiative to bring everyone working in the airport agencies together.

"The Airports Authority of India has taken a special initiative to bring together everyone working in airport agencies and various other sectors across the state. The goal is to improve the quality of the game and build a strong team spirit. Seeing the enthusiasm of the people of Northeast India towards sports, we started and have been organizing this event," he said.

"Last year, we successfully hosted this competition, where all types of airport agencies participated, along with several state government agencies and teams from outside the region. A total of 14 teams participated in the tournament," he added.

MBB Airport Sports Secretary Vijay Meena said that this initiative helps participants reduce stress and stay motivated in their work while also improving their physical and mental well-being.

"To enhance the competition, we divided the teams into Group A and Group B. We also introduced floodlights for the semi-final matches. This initiative aims to help participants reduce stress, stay motivated in their work, and improve both their physical and mental well-being. That is why we have organized this event," he said. (ANI)

