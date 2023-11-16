New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The AAP on Thursday said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has prepared a 10-point plan to ensure smooth conduct of this year's Chhath Puja.

The plan includes construction of ghats and provision of lights and toilet facilities at ghats, among other things.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Day Before Voting, Government Employee on Poll Duty Dies After Experiencing Chest Pains in Betul District.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said meticulous preparations have been made for Chhath Mahaparv and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a 10-point plan.

"First, excellent ghats will be constructed. Second, arrangements for tents will be made there. Third, there will be provision for lights as people come for Chhath Puja in the morning and at night. Fourth, toilet facilities will be provided at every ghat.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Police Apprehends Gurpal Singh, Operative of Foreign-Based Criminal Goldy Brar.

"Fifth, arrangements for water are being made. Sixth, provisions for ambulances are being made so that there is no trouble in case of any medical emergency. Seventh, doctors will also be deputed," he said.

As part of the plan, cultural programmes are being organised on people's demand and ghats are being constructed near people's homes.

The chief minister has asked all MLAs, councillors, ward presidents, organisation secretaries and volunteers to be present at ghats 24x7 to serve people and ensure they don't face any problems.

Chhath Puja will begin on November 17 and conclude on November 20.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)