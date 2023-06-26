New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Former mayor of erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Raja Iqbal Singh on Monday took over as the Leader of Opposition in the unified civic body, officials said.

He is a BJP councillor from Mukherjee Nagar.

Also Read | Monsoon 2023 Wreaks Havoc in Maharashtra, Six Killed Due to Heavy Rains in Mumbai in Past 24 Hours.

Councillor from Begumpur, Jai Bhagwan, took over as the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the AAP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi, officials said.

Singh said he will fulfil the responsibility given by the party and live up to its expectations.

Also Read | Air India Passenger Urinates, Defecates Inside Plane: Flyer Arrested for Defecating and Urinating on Mumbai-Delhi Flight.

The former mayor said he would take BJP councillors along with him and play the role of a "constructive opposition" and work for the interests of the corporation and the people of Delhi.

The AAP swept the civic polls held on December 4 last year.

AAP councillor Mukesh Goel is the Leader of the House in the AAP-ruled MCD.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)