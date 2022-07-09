New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The reunified Municipal Corporation of Delhi has implemented a uniform rate for paying fee for granting of licence for opening a new factory or its renewal, officials said on Saturday.

The move comes over a month after the three corporations in Delhi were unified into a new civic body.

Also Read | Assam: Japanese Encephalitis Claims 8 Lives, 82 Infected in Past Nine Days.

"After the unification of three corporations, Municipal Corporation of Delhi has implemented uniform rates of licence fee for granting of a new fctory license, renewal of factory license and household (factory) license. New rates for Factory license are applicable from July 5 2022," the MCD said in a statement.

Now, factory owners will have to apply and pay for factory license and its renewal according to revised rates. The factory license fees shall be automatically increased by 15 per cent on every three years of the implementation of the policy, it said.

Also Read | Gurugram: Woman Booked For Kidnapping 10-Month-Old Baby After Offering Sedative Laced Chocolate to Mother.

"In confirming area.. registration fee (one-time) and license fee (one-time) for obtaining new factory license, category and fee have been fixed according to the power load (horsepower) of the factory, in which the minimum fee is Rs 2,000 to maximum Rs 50,000, and the application and processing fee for the categories is Rs 1,000. Application and processing fee for renewal of factory license is Rs 1,000," it said.

For house hold factories also, the category and fees has been fixed according to the power load (horsepower) of the factory, the statement said.

"Registration fee (one-time) is minimum Rs 2,000 and maximum is Rs 4,000. Application and processing fee for all categories is Rs 1,000 in the first year which is increased to Rs 2,000 in the second year and Rs 3,000 in the third year. Application and processing for all categories of renewal of household factory license is Rs 1,000 in first year, Rs 2000 in second year and 3000 in third year," the MCD said.

"Licence can be renewed within 30 days from the date of expiry without any penalty and thereafter a penalty at 5 per cent per month, and double at the end of the year or as per the rate of penalty fixed from time to time, shall be charged," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)