New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a new software platform for registration and monitoring of Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) across the city, an official statement said on Sunday.

Bulk Waste Generators are entities such as residential complexes, commercial establishments, hotels, banquet halls, hospitals and institutions that generate more than 100 kilograms of waste per day.

The software will enable the MCD to monitor waste disposal practices at these entities effectively, ensuring accountability among BWGs, the statement added.

It will also reduce the burden on landfills sites -- a major area of concern due to their environmental, health and safety impacts on nearby residents.

This initiative is part of the MCD's efforts to ensure effective waste management in Delhi as mandated under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, it said

The newly launched software provides a streamlined and user-friendly system for BWGs to register themselves and ensure compliance with waste management regulations, including proper segregation, processing and disposal of waste at the source, the statement said.

All Bulk Waste Generators are required to register on the platform by means of the 311 app or portal at the earliest.

Non-compliance with registration or proper waste management may lead to penalties under the applicable rules.

