New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The BJP is using "money and muscle power" to intimidate voters in the civic body elections, Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary alleged on Monday and said his party will file a police complaint in the matter.

Chaudhary claimed that "corruption" in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in the last 15 years has whipped up a strong anti-BJP tide in Delhi and the saffron party will go to any extent to win the upcoming civic body polls.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Kidnapped, Assaulted After Asking Friend To Repay Vehicle Loan on Time; Complaint Lodged.

"We will file a police complaint against the BJP as their youth wing workers are using money and muscle power to intimidate the voters. We will urge the Delhi Police to detain such goons so that people can cast their votes in a peaceful and democratic manner," he said.

The voting for MCD will be held on December 4 and votes will be counted on December 7.

Also Read | MP Shocker: Private Hospital Nurse Overdoses on Anesthesia in Bhopal, Dies.

He further claimed that the BJP is "using intimidatory tactics" and said it will boomerang on them in the upcoming polls.

"Instead of raising issues like corruption, pollution and the garbage menace, the BJP is using intimidatory tactics which will surely boomerang on them. BJP star campaigners have been spreading hatred among the people in Delhi through their speeches," he alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)