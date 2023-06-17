New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The MCD has sealed 25 properties that were allegedly used to peddle drugs and these are likely to be demolished, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday.

The move aims to send a strict message against drugs trafficking and deter such activities, they said.

Lt Governor VK Saxena, while chairing the fifth meeting of the State Level Committee of NCORD (National Narcotics Coordination) on April 27, directed the agencies concerned to seal the properties/buildings being used to peddle drugs and begin proceedings to demolish those.

Following a crackdown by the Delhi Police against the drug mafia in the city, 25 properties across the national capital were identified. These were used to peddle drugs, either through the property owners or other occupants, the officials said.

Subsequently, the properties were sealed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on the Delhi Police's recommendation.

Of the 25 properties sealed, 24 are residential. Seven of these properties are in the Shahdara (North) zone followed by four each in the Central and Narela zones, the officials said.

During the meeting, Saxena had directed the Delhi Police and other concerned agencies to ruthlessly curb the drugs menace.

Apart from sealing/demolishing the properties, the Lt Governor also directed the city government's Transport department to make necessary provisions for cancelling the permits of vehicles used in trafficking drugs.

