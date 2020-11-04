Shillong, Nov 4 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday said the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government is fully prepared to face the opposition in the five-day Autumn session of the state Assembly beginning from Thursday.

"It is good if the opposition hammers the government as we are prepared for that. We are fully prepared, homework has been done. Why we wanted to have a longer period in the assembly is because we want to discuss all issues in detail," Tynsong said.

Also Read | Nirmali Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The DyCM said he does not want members of the opposition to make allegations against the government only in the press or media.

"Let them (opposition) talk inside the House as the best forum is in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. We can debate and discuss but we should do this constructively," he said.

Also Read | Bihariganj Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma of the Congress said that his party will raise issues related to illegal mining and transportation of coal and the manner in which the whole COVID-19 pandemic has been handled by the government in the Assembly.

The former chief minister also said that the delay of the present government to implement the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act and setting up of the entry-exit points to check entry of outsiders besides problems along the inter-state border will also be raised in he Assembly.

Opposition chief whip, PT Sawkmie said that the issues pertaining to the Ichamati incident that led to communal hatred and the alleged leakage of the uranium tanks in South West Khasi Hills district will be raised in the House.

Asked if the party is going to table a no-confidence motion against the state government, Sawkmie, however, said that the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will be meeting on Thursday to discuss the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)