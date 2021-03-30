New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) The Council for Promotion of Overseas Employment, which has served as a think tank to the Ministry of External Affairs, has been renamed as India Centre for Migration (ICM) with the mandate to cover all global migration-related issues.

ICM celebrated its Foundation Day on Tuesday, as part of India@75 celebrations, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Secretary (CPV & OIA) and ICM Chairman Sanjay Bhattacharyya, members of Governing Council of ICM and key partners and stakeholders participated in a virtual event to mark the occasion.

Earlier known as Council for Promotion of Overseas Employment, it was renamed on March 27 with the mandate to cover all international migration-related issues, the statement said.

Since its inception, ICM has worked to fulfil its mandate of serving as a think tank to the MEA.

ICM has focused on medium and long-term strategies regarding overseas employment of Indian workers, has commissioned and undertaken studies on labour market and has collaborated with various UN and international organisations, academic institutes and research organisations to enhance knowledge on migration issues.

It has engaged in capacity building, training and awareness generation programmes on international migration, especially pre-departure orientation programme.

At the event, two knowledge products developed by ICM -- a report on ‘The Impact of Covid-19 on India's International Migration' and ‘Student Handbook for Studying Abroad' -- were released.

