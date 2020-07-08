New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Mediation is emerging as one of the fastest ways to resolve disputes around the world as it helps parties to come out with better solutions out of the court, former Supreme Court judge A K Sikri has said.

Justice (retired) Sikri was speaking at the inauguration of e-Mediation Cell by Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI).

“Mediation is emerging as one of the fastest ways to resolve disputes around the world. It not only helps both parties relook at what is best considering their mutual interests and come with better solutions out of court.

“This is also the need of the hour today with everyone already under stress during the lockdown. I commend the HCFI for this initiative,” Justice Sikri, who is currently International Judge, Singapore International Commercial Court, said.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra said that for people to trust this out of court process, there is a need to create more awareness about its (mediation) benefits and develop confidence in them.

“It is not only economical and time-saving but also in the best interest of everyone concerned,” he said.

The event was moderated by Dr K K Aggarwal, President, HCFI and the panellists included advocates Nikhil Rohatgi and KK Mukhija.

Speaking at the inauguration, Aggarwal said people are under immense stress due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“We decided to constitute this e-Mediation Cell, which will be a one-stop platform for people to settle things amicably, out of court & before going to court, and ensure that there is peace. The Cell will address all kinds of disputes – from consumer complaints and civil and commercial cases to community, medical, and workplace and family issues,” he said.

Rohatgi said that meduation is an effective way to resolve any kind of dispute without going through the hassles of a court process. PTI PKS

