Chitradurga, Nov 13 (PTI): The Karnataka government aims at setting up medical colleges with hospitals in all the districts of the state, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Friday.

"Our Chief Minister wants to set up a medical college and hospital in every district of the state. In this direction, we are laying foundation for four medical colleges," Sudhakar was speaking to reporters after inspecting a site for the medical college here.

According to him, the government has released a grant of Rs 50 crore after sanctioning the medical college. The building would come up in the next two-and-a-half years. The Minister also laid the foundation stone for a medical college and hospital at Haveri, which would be built at an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore. The other medical colleges coming up are at Dr Sudhakar's home constituency Chikkaballapura, at Yadgir and at Chikkamagaluru. He told reporters in Chitradurga that the foundation for the medical colleges at Yadgir and Chikkaballapura would be laid before December 31, he added.

