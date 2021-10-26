Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 26 (ANI): Continuing the Central Government's public outreach programme in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi on Tuesday visited Baramulla, informed Jammu and Kashmir government.

The Minister participated in a plantation drive at the Government Girls Higher Secondary school Baramulla premises. She was accompanied by Baramulla Deputy Commissioner Bhupinder Kumar along with other concerned officers who also participated in the drive.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister stressed the need for the plantation of more and more trees for maintaining ecological balance and called it a sign of a healthy and progressive society.

She stressed planting maximum saplings in the premises of all the other offices and institutions. The Minister also felicitated the meritorious National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) qualifiers and complimented students for their performance.

Urging students to work hard in their respective domains, the minister advised them to get acquainted with the modern means of education adding that the Central Government is very keen to upgrade the employability of students by means of different skill development and job-oriented courses.

A cultural programme was also organised on the occasion.

Earlier, the Minister conducted an interactive meeting with public representatives and listened to their concerns and developmental aspirations. The concerned stakeholders apprised their grievances and put forth their demands meant for the overall development of the region.

Assuring the representatives of timely resolution of their issues, she said that the Union Government is actively working for the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister also extended congratulations to the (Panchayati Raj Institutions) PRIs for the successful establishment of a decentralised system and said that the present government is working to strengthen the PRI mechanism with more financial autonomy. (ANI)

