Meerut, Oct 21 (PTI) A second-year dental science student of a private medical college here died on Friday, two days after she allegedly jumped off the fourth floor of the building and was hospitalised with critical injuries, police said.

SHO of local Jani police station Rajesh Kumar Kamboj said on the basis of a police complaint lodged by the woman's father, student Siddhant Kumar Panwar of the same batch was arrested and sent to jail.

He said Vania Asad (22) allegedly jumped off the fourth floor of the library building of Subharti Medical College and was admitted to the medical college hospital, where she died on Friday afternoon.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, Kamboj said.

During the probe, police came to know that the accused had slapped Asad in public, as a result of which she was upset, the SHO said.

