The meeting of BJP general secretaries chaired by the party's national president JP Nadda. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday chaired a meeting of party general secretaries at the party headquarters in the national capital.

The meeting comes ahead of the National Executive meeting, which is scheduled to be held on January 16 and 17.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Tigress T4 Gives Birth to Four More Cubs in Pench Tiger Reserve; Her Offspring Count Reaches 20.

Sources aware of the development told ANI earlier that a number of key issues are on the agenda for the meeting.

Apart from the primary agenda, which includes resolutions for the upcoming National Executive meeting, other key issues like finalising the location of the executive and other arrangements are likely to come up at the meeting.

Also Read | Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Anjali Singh's Uncle Demands Case Registration Under Section 302 Against Accused.

At the meeting of its National Executive, the BJP is likely to adopt several resolutions, including one highlighting its electoral achievements. Another resolution will be about what the BJP government at the Centre has done over the past few months for the economic well-being of the people.

The upcoming Assembly polls will also figure prominently in the discussions.

Nine states -- Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana -- will go to polls this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)