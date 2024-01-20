New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Amid the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, a meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regarding candidates for seats in Punjab is underway at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Saturday.

In the meeting, the candidates for the Lok Sabha seats of Punjab are being discussed.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP Organisation General Secretary Sandeep Pathak and other big leaders are present at the meeting. The AAP is yet to strike an alliance for Punjab with the Congress. Several rounds of talks between senior party leaders have been held, however an official announcement of a tie-up is awaited.

Meanwhile, in a setback to the INDIA bloc, several Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Admi Party and Congress workers joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Chandigarh on Thursday ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The workers were formally inducted during an event held at the party office in Chandigarh.

Former MP Ashok Tanwar tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday citing the reason as the alignment of AAP with the Indian National Congress for Chandigarh Mayor elections.

In his resignation letter to AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal he said, "In view of the current political scenario and your alignment with the Indian National Congress, my ethics won't allow me to continue as Chairman, Election Campaign Committee, Aam Aadmi Party Haryana. Therefore, kindly accept my resignation from Primary Membership and all other responsibilities of the Aam Aadmi Party."

Congress and Aam Aadmi Party had decided to jointly contest the Chandigarh Mayor elections.

However, the date of the Chandigarh mayoral elections, which were scheduled to be held on Thursday, were pushed back citing the "ill health" of the designated presiding officer.

As part of the alliance, AAP will be contesting for the mayor's seat, while Congress candidates are in the contests for the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor posts. (ANI)

