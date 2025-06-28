New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): A multi-agency mega mock exercise was conducted at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station in Delhi during the intervening night of June 27 and 28, from 01:05 AM to 04:25 AM, to assess the preparedness and coordinated response of various agencies in the event of a major contingency.

The drill imitated multiple high-risk scenarios, including a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) attack, a terrorist strike, a hostage situation, and an IED blast. The primary objective of the drill was to evaluate the real-time coordination, crisis response, and operational readiness of the relevant agencies.

A total of 594 personnel participated in the exercise, which saw the involvement of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), National Security Guard (NSG), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), DMRP, Delhi Fire Service, Medical Services, DCD, Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi SWAT, Delhi Police, New Delhi Municipal Committee (NDMC), and the Intelligence Bureau.

Senior officials, including G Shivakumar, DIG/DMRC, and Ashok Jalwaniya, Sr Commandant, were present during the exercise. The mock drill concluded with a debriefing session led by senior officers from the participating units.

Earlier, a Joint team of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and the Indian Army conducted a mock drill in view of flood prevention and rescue operations at Bada Talab in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Friday.

The mock drill aimed to ensure a quick and coordinated response in the event of an emergency, enhance efficiency in rescue and relief operations, and strengthen cooperation and coordination among various agencies. During the joint exercise, relief, search, and rescue operations were demonstrated, taking into account the scenario of a flood.

The team practised dealing with emergency situations, such as evacuating people trapped on the island, rescuing those trapped in houses or trees, and saving them with the help of boats and ropes. The team of NDRF-SDRF and army personnel demonstrated their preparations using flood relief equipment and modern techniques.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS, Home) J N Kansotiya said, "Today, a mock drill was conducted by our Army and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) team. Efforts were made to deal with flood situations and to rescue people affected by them. Different situations were created in this mock drill, such as rescuing someone stuck on an island or trapped in a house surrounded by water or trees. Our army personnel performed the exercises in the mock drill."

The civil administration takes the assistance of the Army when required during field operations, which helps in saving the lives of people. The SDRF team also gets help with it, he added. (ANI)

