Shillong, Jul 30 (PTI) The BSF in Meghalaya on Wednesday said it has apprehended 116 Bangladesh nationals and seized 622 cattle worth around Rs 6.2 crore over the past three months.

Other smuggled items valued at over Rs 1.3 crore were also recovered from them during an operation carried out between April 25 and July 25 along the India-Bangladesh border, officials said.

Also Read | Online Betting App Scam: Did Not Take Any Payment for Advertisement From Illegal Betting App, Prakash Raj Tells ED.

Altogether, 150 people, including 34 Indian nationals, were apprehended during the period.

Contraband such as Yaba tablets, ganja, besides liquor, cosmetics, garments and a large consignment of mobile display units were seized, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Tutor Punishes Class 3 Student by Placing His Right Hand Over Burning Candle Due to Poor Handwriting in Malad, Victim Suffers Burn Injury; Booked.

“All operations were conducted in close coordination with the Meghalaya Police,” a BSF spokesperson said.

The BSF remains committed to an intelligence-driven, community-sensitive approach that prioritises both national security and the welfare of people living along the border, it said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)