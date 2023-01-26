Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], January 26 (ANI): As a run-up to the Republic Day celebrations, the 58 Gorkha Training Centre conducted a Mini Marathon and Equipment & Weapon Display in Shillong.

According to Lt Col Mahendra Rawat Public Relations Officer, Defence Ministry, the events were aimed at deepening a sense of patriotism and motivate youth to join the Armed forces.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Address Annual 'NCC PM' Rally at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi on January 28.

The mini marathon received an overwhelming response, where about 300 soldiers including their families and children from station units participated in the event.

At the event's culmination, the Commandant 58 GTC felicitated the winners in each category.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Government To Soon Provide Jobs to Large Number of Sportspersons, Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

The weapon display organized on Thursday included modern assault rifles, surveillance systems and combat equipment and was attended by the local populace, youth and children in large numbers. The event provided the locals, especially children and youth, with an opportunity to know the Indian Army and its capabilities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)