East Jaintia Hills (Meghalaya) [India], July 24 (ANI): In a significant operation, troops of the 172 Battalion, BSF Meghalaya Frontier, successfully apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals, including two men, two women, and a minor girl, who were attempting to infiltrate into Indian territory near the Indo-Bangladesh border in East Jaintia Hills district.

According to a release, the operation was launched based on specific intelligence input regarding suspicious movement near the jungle area along the international border. During routine patrolling, BSF personnel detected movement and swiftly cordoned off the area, leading to the apprehension of the individuals hiding in the bushes under the cover of darkness and dense vegetation.

This swift and coordinated action not only prevented a potential security breach but also highlights the alertness, professionalism, and commitment of BSF Meghalaya in securing India's borders.

Meanwhile, India has introduced a new visa module for Afghanistan nationals, from April 2025, categorising visa applications into six distinct types to streamline the process, a spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Addressing a press briefing in the national capital, the MEA spokesperson, in response to a question on Afghanistan, said, "I think beginning April, we started a new visa module. There are six categories of visas now which people can apply for. Those details are available on the website. As far as how many visas we have issued so far, I don't have the exact number, but I will be happy to share with you next time."

On issuance of visas to Bangladeshi nationals, Jaiswal said the government continues to issue a significant number of visas for various purposes, including travel, medical emergencies, and education.

"Similarly, with Bangladesh, we have been issuing visas to Bangladesh for various reasons -- for various travels, medical emergencies included, students, so on and so forth. We are issuing substantial visas. Exact number on that I have to come back to you," the MEA spokesperson said. (ANI)

