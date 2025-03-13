Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], March 13 (ANI): In a well-coordinated operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya successfully intercepted and apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals, including one tout, attempting to infiltrate into Indian territory near the International Border in South Garo Hills, as per a statement.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding illegal crossings in the region, troops from the 200th Battalion BSF swiftly alerted Baghmara MCP and launched an operation.

Also Read | LG Electronics India IPO: South Korean Consumer Appliance Company Gets Sebi's Nod for Its INR 15,000 Crore Initial Public Offering.

During the operation, BSF personnel intercepted a Tata Winger vehicle suspected of facilitating the illegal crossing. Upon thorough inspection, four Bangladeshi nationals, including a tout, were apprehended, and the vehicle was seized.

The apprehended individuals, along with the seized vehicle and other recovered items, have been handed over at the Baghmara Police Station for further investigation and necessary legal proceedings.

Also Read | NEP Showdown: Hindi vs Tamil; MK Stalin Led-DMK Govt Changes Rupee Symbol With Tamil Letter in Budget Logo.

This successful operation underscores the unwavering commitment of the BSF and local police in securing the international border and preventing unauthorised entries. The BSF remains vigilant and dedicated to ensuring national security and maintaining law and order in the border areas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)