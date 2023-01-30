Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], January 30 (ANI): Alert troops of Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya rescued 25 cattle from the International border of East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya on Sunday which were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh.

Mobile Check Post of 04 Bn BSF deployed in the area Nongskhen, East Khasi hills observed that some cattle were being taken towards the International boundary through a forest area by some smugglers, read a press statement from Meghalaya Frontier BSF Shillong.

On being challenged by BSF troops, smugglers fled from the spot leaving the cattle behind. Smugglers often hide cattle in the forest area and try to cross them through unfenced patches to get the opportunity.

Border Security Forces seized 3481 cattle in 2022 on the international border and continue its efforts to make border crime and smuggling free. (ANI)

