Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], January 20 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended three drug peddlers and seized 1728 Yaba tablets from South West Khasi Hills districts in the Ranikor area in Meghalaya, the BSF said on Saturday.

"Heightening the vigil in view of the upcoming Republic Day, on January 19, 2024, acting on a specific tip-off, alert troops of 193 Bn BSF Meghalaya apprehended three drug peddlers, seizing 1728 Yaba tablets from their possession," as per a BSF press release.

The operation took place in the area under PS Ranikor, South West Khasi Hills district. The apprehended drug peddlers, traveling on two bikes, were intercepted by the BSF team, who were heading towards the bordering area near Ranikor.

"The apprehended persons revealed their identity as Somison Sangma (25 yrs) , Jenel D Sangma (23 yrs) and Gopal Barman (27 yrs), all residents of Nokrianala under the Police Station in Dangar district, East Khasi Hills. The seized Yaba tablets and arrested drug peddlers were handed over to Police Station Ranikor for further legal action," the release stated.

In a separate operation, acting on specific information, vigilant troops of 110 Bn BSF Meghalaya apprehended nine Indian smugglers along with consignments of fish while they were being smuggled from Bangladesh to India, the BSF said.

The apprehended smugglers and seized items have been handed over to Customs Office Shella for further action.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

