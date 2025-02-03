New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sagma met Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday to discuss various issues faced by the people of the state, particularly in the implementation of community-led interventions under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Sangma while speaking to the media said that discussions regarding rural development took place. He further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working to promote the Lakhpati Didi scheme in every state.

"Discussion regarding rural development took place. PM Modi is working to promote the Lakhpati Didi scheme in every state. Efforts are on to add as many Lakhpati Didis as possible..." the CM said speaking to the media.

Further, he stated that self-help groups and members had increased by up to 20 to 30 times in the state. He also said that the government was aiming to bring at least 10 lakh level women into the schemes in Meghalaya.

"In the last 6-7 years, through the Lakhpati Didi scheme, self-help groups and members have increased by 20-30 times in Meghalaya. Under this scheme, we want to bring women from Lakhpati to 10 lakh level... Today the Union Minister has assured us that he will fully support us in this and will also provide us whatever help can be obtained from the Center...," Sangma added.

A "Lakhpati Didi" refers to a Self-Help Group member who earns an annual household income of Rs one lakh or more.

This income is calculated for at least four agricultural seasons and/or business cycles, with an average monthly income exceeding Rs 10,000 so that it is sustainable.

The "Lakhpati" initiative facilitates diversified livelihood activities, by ensuring convergence across all Government departments or ministries, private sector and market players.

The strategy includes focused planning, and adequate and timely support on assets, finance, market and technology. (ANI)

