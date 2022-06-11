Tura (Meghalaya) [India], June 11 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday held a review meeting to assess the situation in the state's Garo Hills region, which has been hit by landslides and floods.

The meeting held at Tura was attended by the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendent of Police and district officials the three worst-affected districts of West Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills and South Garo Hills District.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Heatwaves to Continue in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab; Heavy Rains to Lash Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya.

During the meeting, officials apprised the Meghalaya Chief Minister of the different relief measures that are being taken in their respective jurisdictions while informing them that the situation in most areas is returning to normal due to receding flood waters.

The officials reported damage to road infrastructure, houses and property in all three districts. Agriculture and farming activities have also been badly affected.

Also Read | Prophet Remarks Row: Two Dead During Violent Protest in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister instructed all officials to actively engage and extend all possible assistance so that emergency relief measures reach the flood-affected people and families at the earliest.

He also instructed the officials of the concerned departments to expedite the process of restoring power lines and road connectivity which have been cut off due to heavy rain and landslides.

Noting that floods are a regular occurrence during the Monsoons, especially in the plain areas of West and South West Garo Hills Districts the Chief Minister also instructed the Deputy Commissioners to find a suitable location for setting up several prefabricated structures that will serve as a permanent relief camp to house affected people during the flood season.

"They can be repurposed for other activities at other times," he said.

Later, the Chief Minister visited Tura Civil Hospital and handed over the ex gratia to the next of kin of a family that lost three lives in a landslide in the Gambegre area of West Garo Hills district.

West Garo Hills district police said that one landslide was reported from Akinpara village in the district.

A wooden bridge overf the Bugi river connecting Jijika to Megua which is the border area of Meghalaya's South Garo Hills and West Garo Hills district, was washed away by flood waters on Thursday, June 9. A video of the incident was confirmed by police.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Meghalaya during the next five days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)