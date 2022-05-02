New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma who was appointed as the Convener to lead the Group of Ministers (GoM) on casinos, racecourses and online gaming, held a meeting with other members and officials in Delhi on Monday.

The GoM was constituted by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India to study the GST rates for casinos, racecourses and online gaming.

"We have been able to move forward to various issues related to rates and valuation on which the rate should be applied. Certain issues of online gaming were discussed in detail. There are few more technical aspects that need to be discussed," Sangma said after the meeting.

He further said the discussions will be finalized and the report will be submitted soon.

The next meeting will be held in the second week of May.

Other members of the GoM include Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Patel, Goa Transport and Panchayati Raj Minister Mauvin Godinho, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna and Telangana Finance Minister Thanneeru Harish Rao.

Last year, Sangma led the GoM to study GST rates on COVID-related materials. (ANI)

