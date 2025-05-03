Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], May 3 (ANI): The Meghalaya government, in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, inaugurated the Strawberry Festival 2025 edition on Friday. The Strawberry Festival, which started on May 2, will conclude on May 3.

This vibrant celebration, aimed at supporting local farmers and highlighting the state's renowned strawberries, commenced with great enthusiasm at Sohliya in Ri-Bhoi district, Syntung in East Khasi Hills district, and Darechikgre in West Garo Hills district.

Also Read | 'If You're Not Mine, You Won't Be Anyone Else's': Man Throws Acid on Ex-Girlfriend Days Before Her Wedding in UP's Mau; 3 Arrested.

A senior official of the Department of Tourism of the Meghalaya Government said that the Strawberry Festival promises an immersive experience for residents and visitors alike.

"The event showcases Meghalaya's agricultural excellence, cultural heritage, and tourism potential through a variety of engaging activities. Visitors can participate in strawberry picking, explore scenic strawberry fields, and enjoy activities such as a workshop on winemaking and local cuisine, trekking, baking with strawberries, local strawberry wine tasting, and culinary tasting. The festival also features live music performances by artists launched by the MGMP. Traditional music, dance performances, and workshops on local beverages offer a rich glimpse into the state's vibrant cultural heritage," the official said.

Also Read | India Will Take Firm, Decisive Actions Against Terrorists and Their Backers: PM Narendra Modi.

During the inauguration at Sohliya, Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi, IAS, Abhilash Baranwal, congratulated the pioneer of strawberry cultivation in the region, Bah Ostander Lyngkhoi.

He noted that strawberry cultivation is a highly profitable venture and emphasised the government's support for farmers through initiatives like drip irrigation and the provision of planting materials. However, he acknowledged that challenges persist, particularly regarding access to quality planting materials and marketing infrastructure.

Ostander Lyngkhoi, recognised as the pioneer of strawberry cultivation in the state and the village headman of Sohliya, underscored the profitability of strawberry farming compared to other crops.

He mentioned that his journey began with an initial investment of Rs 80,000 and emphasised how the practice has now expanded to multiple villages across Ri Bhoi. He stressed that strawberry cultivation yields substantial returns, making it a lucrative agricultural venture.

Strawberry cultivation had first been introduced in Sohliya in 1988 as a trial with 50 saplings. By 2004, efforts were enhanced by introducing drip irrigation systems and equipment to expand production. It may also be noted that Ri Bhoi currently produces approximately 175 to 280 tonnes of strawberries annually.

Sharing thoughts on the Strawberry Festival held at Syntung, Additional Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills, Peter T Passah observed that the Strawberry Festival will boost the income of the people. By banking on tourism potential, he spoke of opportunities in agro-tourism, besides ongoing adventure tourism. Through agro-tourism, people can set up farm-stays.

He assured that the government will assist the Sordar in setting up a check-dam this year, which will be used by farmers during winter for strawberry plantation.

Joint Director Horticulture, S Rani, recalled the time when he was the Horticulture Development Officer in Umsning Block, Ri Bhoi, where initiation for strawberry cultivation was first started at Dewlieh Horticulture Farm, Ri Bhoi District in the year 2004. Later, from Dewlieh, the strawberry cultivation then moved on to Sohliya village, Ri Bhoi, known as "Strawberry village" and other places.

He informed that the total planting materials distributed across the state through Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) is 10,28,400, the total farmer beneficiaries is 1,176, and the total area under strawberry cultivation in the state is 51.5 hectares (2024-25).

Sordar of Syntung, Robert Pale, informed the audience that marketing of the strawberries has gained traction following the intervention of the marketing board. He further said that strawberries from Syntung are being distributed to the Institute of Hotel Management and have also found a market in Guwahati.

Terming strawberry cultivation in Garo Hills as a unique initiative on the part of the Directorate of Horticulture, Vibhor Aggarwal, IAS, Deputy Commissioner West Garo Hills, during the inauguration at Darechikgre, stated that this can go a long way in ensuring that the people have a livelihood, and more avenues of utilizing their potential. Due to this reason, the government has increased the number of strawberry farms in Garo Hills under cultivation from 3 to 14 due to an increasing demand for strawberries.

Vibhor Aggarwal encouraged an increase in farming techniques as well as market access for the strawberries, which will prove to be beneficial to the people of the area.

Stating that strawberry cultivation in Garo Hills will greatly boost tourism in the region and also boost the livelihoods of the people, he urged the people as well as the officials of the Directorate to motivate the farmers to continue strawberry cultivation despite the challenges that could come on the way, as strawberry cultivation has a bright future in the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)