Shillong, Feb 5 (PTI) Meghalaya on Saturday recorded 123 new COVID-19 cases, 88 cases less than the previous day, which pushed the tally to 92,144, a senior official said.

Four more fatalities raised the toll to 1,542, Health Services director Dr Aman War said.

Of the 123 new cases detected, 54 were reported from East Khasi Hills, 27 from West Garo Hills, and 13 cases from Ri Bhoi.

Meghalaya currently has 1,645 active cases, War stated.

Altogether 88,957 people have recuperated from the disease – 313 of them in the last 24 hours.

Over 13.39 lakh sample tests have been conducted in the state till date, War said.

A total of 22.99 lakh people have been inoculated with anti-COVID vaccines in the state thus far, with 9,35,876 of them having received both the doses, he added.

