Shillong, May 1 (PTI) Meghalaya reported 267 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday pushing the coronavirus tally to 17,108, a senior Health department official said.

Three new fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 174, Health Services Director, Aman War said.

The state now has 1,659 active COVID-19 cases.

During the day 192 patients recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,275, War said.

Meghalaya till Friday had tested 4.59 lakh samples for COVID-19, he said.

A total of 2.57 lakh people have been inoculated in the state and over 56,500 of them have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, War said.

