Shillong, Oct 19 (PTI) Meghalaya on Monday reported 110 people recovering from COVID-19 while 28 new infections were detected during the day, a senior health department official said.

The total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 6,392 while the 28 new COVID-19 cases have pushed the tally to 8,536, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Also Read | Arrah Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported from East Khasi Hills, East Garo Hills, West Garo Hills and Ri Bhoi districts.

Of the total 8,536 COVID-19 cases, 2,069 are active as 6,392 people have recovered from the disease and 75 have died, he said.

Also Read | Barhara Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

East Khasi Hills district has the highest number of 1,366 active COVID-19 cases, that include 30 Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces personnel, War said.

Altogether 1.88 lakh samples have been sent for COVID-19 testing so far, War said.

Meanwhile, persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay home and not to visit public places or puja pandals during the upcoming festival, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)