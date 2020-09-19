Shillong, Sep 19 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,557 on Saturday as 112 more people, including 33 security personnel, tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 36, a senior health official said.

East Khasi Hills district, under which Shillong falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 87, followed by West Garo Hills (18) and Ri-Bhoi (four), Health Services Director Aman War said.

Two COVID-19 patients, men aged 68 and 50, have died at hospitals in Shillong and Tura respectively, he said.

Forty-six more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

Meghalaya now has 2,038 active coronavirus cases, while 2,483 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The state has tested 1.31 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, War added.

