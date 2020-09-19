New Delhi, September 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of nine highway projects in poll-bound Bihar through video conference on September 21. Along with the highway projects, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 'Ghar Tak Fibre' project. Under the 'Ghar Tak Fibre' project, all 45,945 villages of Bihar will be connected through Optical Fibre Internet Service, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Sunday. Reports inform that the nine highway projects involve a road length of about 350 kilometers at a cost of Rs 14,258 Crore. PM Narendra Modi Dedicates 3 Key Projects Related to Petroleum Sector in Bihar, Key Highlights of the Event.

The Prime Minister has inaugurated a number of development projects in the poll-bound state in the last few days. On September 16, the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the 'historic' Kosi rail mega bridge through video-conference. He also inaugurate 12 rail projects related to passenger facilities in Bihar. He also inaugurated the railway electrification projects of Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Katihar-New Jalpaiguri, Samastipur-Darbhanga-Jaynagar, Samastipur-Khagaria, and Bhagalpur-Shivnarayanpur sections.

On September 13, Modi had inaugurated three petroleum sector projects, reaching out to voters, calling the state a "powerhouse of talent". On Tuesday, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of seven urban infrastructure projects worth Rs 541 crore in poll-bound Bihar. In his address via video conference, Modi lauded the efforts of the state government over a host of issues, including girl education, representation of deprived sections of the society in local bodies and development.

The Assembly polls in Bihar are slated to be held in October-November. The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule sometime this month.

