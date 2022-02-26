Shillong, Feb 26 (PTI) Meghalaya on Saturday recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases, two less than the previous day, pushing the caseload to 93,437, while two more deaths took the toll to 1,577, health officials said.

Of the new infections, East Khasi Hills district reported seven, followed by three each from East Garo Hills, Ri Bhoi, South West Khasi Hills and West Garo Hills, one each from East Jaintia Hills, Eastern West Khasi Hills, North Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills districts, Health Services director Dr Aman War said.

The state now has 189 active coronavirus cases, he said.

A total of 91,671 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 44 on Saturday, he said.

Meghalaya has conducted more than 13.61 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 to date, and more than 12.68 lakh people have tested negative, he said.

As of Friday, the state has inoculated a total of 23.48 lakh people, with more than 9,63,296 of them receiving both doses of the vaccine, War said.

