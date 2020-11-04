Shillong, Nov 4 (PTI) Meghalaya on Wednesday reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 72 were cured of the disease while 60 new infections pushed the tally to 9,801, a senior health department official said.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state rose to 8,752 with the 72 new recoveries on Wednesday, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Also Read | Nirmali Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Of the 60 new COVID-19 cases, 25 were reported from East Khasi Hills district, East Jaintia Hills (13), East Garo Hills (7), West Garo Hills (6), West Jaintia Hills (4), two cases each in Ri Bhoi District and South West Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills (1) case, he said.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 959, War said.

Also Read | Bihariganj Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Ninety people have died so far due to COVID-19 infections in Meghalaya.

A total of 2.05 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)