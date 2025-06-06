India News | Meghalaya Rights Panel Seeks Report After Woman, Unborn Child Dies in Hospital 'due to Negligence'

Shillong, Jun 6 (PTI) A pregnant woman and her unborn child died allegedly due to negligence by doctors at a government hospital in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, prompting the state's Human Rights Commission to seek a report, officials said on Friday.

Thirty-seven-year-old Pynche Bareh hailing from Jalaphet village in East Jaintia Hills died at the first referral hospital in West Jaintia Hills on June 4 after she was allegedly left unattended by doctors.

The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission on Friday took suo motu cognisance of the case.

"The Commission has issued a notice to the Health Department Principal Secretary to cause an effective enquiry and to submit a detailed inquiry report to the Commission on the date fixed," it said in a statement.

According to the family member of the deceased woman, she reported abdominal pain at 5:30 pm and then again an hour later.

Her condition began to deteriorate from 8:10 pm and she was declared dead at 9:15 pm, the family member said adding that the baby in the womb also died.

The district administration on Thursday constituted a committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner B Blah to probe into the incident.

The Committee is scheduled to submit its report by Monday.

