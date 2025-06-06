India News | Meghalaya Rights Panel Seeks Report After Woman, Unborn Child Dies in Hospital 'due to Negligence'

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A pregnant woman and her unborn child died allegedly due to negligence by doctors at a government hospital in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, prompting the state's Human Rights Commission to seek a report, officials said on Friday.

Agency News PTI| Jun 06, 2025 10:26 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Meghalaya Rights Panel Seeks Report After Woman, Unborn Child Dies in Hospital 'due to Negligence'

Shillong, Jun 6 (PTI) A pregnant woman and her unborn child died allegedly due to negligence by doctors at a government hospital in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, prompting the state's Human Rights Commission to seek a report, officials said on Friday.

Thirty-seven-year-old Pynche Bareh hailing from Jalaphet village in East Jaintia Hills died at the first referral hospital in West Jaintia Hills on June 4 after she was allegedly left unattended by doctors.

Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede: Police Complaint Lodged Against Virat Kohli Over Stampede Tragedy Near Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission on Friday took suo motu cognisance of the case.

"The Commission has issued a notice to the Health Department Principal Secretary to cause an effective enquiry and to submit a detailed inquiry report to the Commission on the date fixed," it said in a statement.

Also Read | 'I Am Unable To Tolerate Sexual Harassment': Lucknow University Professor Accused of Showing Porn to PhD Scholar, Forcing Him to Touch His Private Parts.

According to the family member of the deceased woman, she reported abdominal pain at 5:30 pm and then again an hour later.

Her condition began to deteriorate from 8:10 pm and she was declared dead at 9:15 pm, the family member said adding that the baby in the womb also died.

The district administration on Thursday constituted a committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner B Blah to probe into the incident.

The Committee is scheduled to submit its report by Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

ny Punchlines and Jokes">Elon Musk vs Donald Trump’s Feud Sparks Memefest: Internet Pulls Out Popcorn Amid the Bromance Breakup With Hilarious Memes, Funny Punchlines and Jokes
  • Festivals
    Eid Mubarak 2025 Wishes and Bakrid Images: Share WhatsApp Messages, Eid al-Adha Greetings, Photos and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Festival Eid Mubarak 2025 Wishes and Bakrid Images: Share WhatsApp Messages, Eid al-Adha Greetings, Photos and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Festival
  • Videos
    Lucknow Rape Case: Accused Who Kidnapped & Raped 2.5-Year-Old Girl Near Metro Station Killed in Police Encounter Lucknow Rape Case: Accused Who Kidnapped & Raped 2.5-Year-Old Girl Near Metro Station Killed in Police Encounter
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Meghalaya Rights Panel Seeks Report After Woman, Unborn Child Dies in Hospital 'due to Negligence'

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A pregnant woman and her unborn child died allegedly due to negligence by doctors at a government hospital in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, prompting the state's Human Rights Commission to seek a report, officials said on Friday.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 06, 2025 10:26 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Meghalaya Rights Panel Seeks Report After Woman, Unborn Child Dies in Hospital 'due to Negligence'

    Shillong, Jun 6 (PTI) A pregnant woman and her unborn child died allegedly due to negligence by doctors at a government hospital in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, prompting the state's Human Rights Commission to seek a report, officials said on Friday.

    Thirty-seven-year-old Pynche Bareh hailing from Jalaphet village in East Jaintia Hills died at the first referral hospital in West Jaintia Hills on June 4 after she was allegedly left unattended by doctors.

    Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede: Police Complaint Lodged Against Virat Kohli Over Stampede Tragedy Near Chinnaswamy Stadium.

    The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission on Friday took suo motu cognisance of the case.

    "The Commission has issued a notice to the Health Department Principal Secretary to cause an effective enquiry and to submit a detailed inquiry report to the Commission on the date fixed," it said in a statement.

    Also Read | 'I Am Unable To Tolerate Sexual Harassment': Lucknow University Professor Accused of Showing Porn to PhD Scholar, Forcing Him to Touch His Private Parts.

    According to the family member of the deceased woman, she reported abdominal pain at 5:30 pm and then again an hour later.

    Her condition began to deteriorate from 8:10 pm and she was declared dead at 9:15 pm, the family member said adding that the baby in the womb also died.

    The district administration on Thursday constituted a committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner B Blah to probe into the incident.

    The Committee is scheduled to submit its report by Monday.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Shillong, Jun 6 (PTI) A pregnant woman and her unborn child died allegedly due to negligence by doctors at a government hospital in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, prompting the state's Human Rights Commission to seek a report, officials said on Friday.

    Thirty-seven-year-old Pynche Bareh hailing from Jalaphet village in East Jaintia Hills died at the first referral hospital in West Jaintia Hills on June 4 after she was allegedly left unattended by doctors.

    Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede: Police Complaint Lodged Against Virat Kohli Over Stampede Tragedy Near Chinnaswamy Stadium.

    The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission on Friday took suo motu cognisance of the case.

    "The Commission has issued a notice to the Health Department Principal Secretary to cause an effective enquiry and to submit a detailed inquiry report to the Commission on the date fixed," it said in a statement.

    Also Read | 'I Am Unable To Tolerate Sexual Harassment': Lucknow University Professor Accused of Showing Porn to PhD Scholar, Forcing Him to Touch His Private Parts.

    According to the family member of the deceased woman, she reported abdominal pain at 5:30 pm and then again an hour later.

    Her condition began to deteriorate from 8:10 pm and she was declared dead at 9:15 pm, the family member said adding that the baby in the womb also died.

    The district administration on Thursday constituted a committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner B Blah to probe into the incident.

    The Committee is scheduled to submit its report by Monday.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    lottery sambad
    50000+K+ searches
    indiana pacers
    5000+K+ searches
    comedk result
    500+K+ searches
    hungary vs sweden
    500+K+ searches
    stolen movie
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel