Shillong, Jul 8 (PTI) Meghalaya Power minister Abu Taher Mondal on Tuesday said the state government has sought financial support from the Union Ministry of Power for critical transmission projects in the state worth Rs 2,270 crore.

The request was made during the 16th National Power Committee (NPC) meeting, held recently here, under the aegis of NERPC which was attended by Ghanshyam Prasad, chairperson of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and NPC.

Mondal who is also chairperson of North Eastern Region Power Committee (NERPC) said the Rs 2,270 crore project, which has received approval from CEA, will add 760 MVA of capacity and extend transmission lines by 190 circuit kilometres (Ckt km).

"The state has prepared this transmission plan, approved by the CEA. While some funding was arranged through the state government and the Ministry of DoNER, we are facing acute financial constraints," Mondal told PTI.

"We have requested the CEA to take up the matter with the Ministry of Power to ease our burden," Mondal said. He emphasised the urgent need for a dedicated 132 kV transmission line to Baghmara and other towns along the Bangladesh border in the state.

"This line will not only ensure reliable power supply to these areas but also serve strategic purposes. Currently, the existing lines pass through reserved forests and elephant corridors, making maintenance and clearance difficult," he said.

The minister highlighted the need to expand 132 kV infrastructure in South Garo Hills, West Garo Hills, and South West Khasi Hills. He also announced land acquisition for a dedicated 132 kV substation at Nongpoh, which will address transmission issues in Ri Bhoi district.

Mondal raised concerns over pending approvals under the Power System Development Fund (PSDF), which have stalled SCADA EMS system upgrades in the region.

He also flagged the rising threat of cyberattacks on the power grid, stressing the need for immediate system upgrades.

The minister urged the NPC to implement a common accounting software across all regions to ensure efficiency and transparency.

Expressing optimism that the CEA and NPC chairperson responded positively to all requests, Mondal said the chairperson assured that the matters would be taken up with the Ministry of Power for necessary financial assistance and support.

