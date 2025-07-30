Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], July 30 (ANI): Congress lost its lone MLA in Meghalaya as the Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly, Thomas A Sangma here on Wednesday, officially accepted the letter of merger submitted by Ronnie V Lyngdoh, MLA of Mylliem Constituency, signifying his decision to join the National People's Party (NPP).

"I have received a letter of resignation from Ronnie V Lyngdoh in his capacity as the Opposition Chief Whip yesterday. Today, he submitted his intent to merge with the National People's Party (NPP). After careful examination of the documents, with assistance from my staff, legal advisers, and law officers, I have found the letter to be valid and in compliance with the provisions laid under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India. Accordingly, I have accepted the merger and recognised Ronnie V Lyngdoh as a member of the NPP with immediate effect," Speaker Sangma said.

The Speaker confirmed that the letter was formally accepted at around 12:30 PM on Wednesday and that the development will be reflected in the Assembly Bulletin.

Additionally, it was informed that Ronnie V Lyngdoh has officially withdrawn the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) he had filed before the High Court of Meghalaya.

The PIL had sought the disqualification of three legislators, Dr Celestine Lyngdoh, Charles Marngar, and Gabriel Wahlang, under the anti-defection law.

"In his letter, Lyngdoh also expressed that he no longer wishes to pursue the PIL, and necessary communication to the Hon'ble High Court will be made by the concerned legal counsels," the Speaker told reporters.

In response to questions about legal implications or potential objections, the Speaker added, "I have taken my decision in accordance with the law. Anyone is free to raise objections, and if any legal complexities arise, it is for the Court to decide. As of now, I have given my ruling and recognised Lyngdoh as a member of the NPP."

Significantly, with this merger, the Indian National Congress no longer has any representation in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

