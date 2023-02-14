Shillong, Feb 14 (PTI) The Election Commission has issued a show-cause notice to Meghalaya State Commission for Women chief Phidalia Toi for allegedly violating rules as she was seen in a video participating at a rally of a ruling National People's Party (NPP) candidate.

Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said the returning officer of Jowai assembly constituency has issued the show-cause notice to Toi and sought clarification from her within two days.

According to Section 21 of the Indian Penal Code, a women's commission chairperson is deemed a government servant, and the Meghalaya Service (Conduct) Rules 2019 prevent such an employee from being associated with any political party or with an organisation which has a political bearing.

A video has emerged in which Toi was seen accompanying Jowai NPP candidate Wailadmiki Shylla as he took out a rally on the day of his filing nomination papers last week.

“You are to show cause as to why action should not be proposed to be taken against you for this violation of the Meghalaya Services (Conduct) Rules 2019,” the letter issued to the state women's commission chief said.

“Your participation has given room for suspicion that you are favouring the said candidate... Such actions are prejudicial to the neutrality expected of a government employee,” the returning officer stated in the letter sent on Monday.

Toi or the NPP candidate were not available for comments despite repeated attempts by PTI to reach them.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Congress met the CEO and demanded punitive action against the candidate and Toi.

The Congress cited an Allahabad High Court order wherein Indira Gandhi was disqualified as a candidate in 1970 after it was found that she got assistance from an officer Yashpal Kapur.

“The precedence demonstrates that the candidature of Wailadmiki Shylla needs to be disqualified as Ms Phidalia Toi has abused her office by campaigning for Mr Wailadmiki Shylla,” the Congress said in a letter to Kharkongor.

The delegation also made a complaint about the "defacing" of Shillong city by the posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda.

Kharkongor informed the Congress that appropriate action will be taken on both matters after due process of investigation.

