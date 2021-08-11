Shillong, Aug 11 (PTI) Meghalaya's Covid-19 tally crossed the 70,000- mark on Wednesday as 463 more people tested positive for the disease, a senior health department official said.

Also Read | Jaipur: Patient Recites Gayatri Mantra While Undergoing Brain Tumor Surgery.

Ten fresh fatalities also took the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,195.

Also Read | Kinnaur Landslide: Death Toll Rises to 11 & Around 30 Feared Trapped, Rescue Operations Underway; Here’s What We Know So Far.

Nine of the 10 patients who died were not vaccinated, Health Services director Dr Aman War said.

The state's Covid-19 caseload has now gone up to 70,232 and 64,541 of those patients have recovered.

Meghalaya currently has 4,496 active cases, War said.

Of the 463 new positive cases, 255 cases were detected in East Khasi Hills district, 67 in West Khasi Hills district and 40 in West Garo Hills district.

War said that among the 10 people who died, seven were from East Khasi Hills, two from West Khasi Hills district and one from West Jaintia Hills district.

The state has conducted over 8.94 lakh tests for coronavirus till date.

As of yesterday, altogether 11.84 lakh people have been inoculated in the state and 2.38 lakh of them have received both doses of the vaccine, War said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)