New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Meghalaya tableau opens an enchanting display of the state's cherry blossoms, transforming the landscape into a canvas awash in delicate shades of pink.

Cherry blossom trees, adorned with gently swaying blossoms, create a mesmerizing scene akin to a dreamy springtime paradise.

Their soft petals form a serene carpet on the ground, evoking tranquillity and beauty. Capturing both visual splendour and emotional essence, this portrayal symbolizes renewal, fleeting beauty, and the arrival of spring, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in the enhancement of Meghalaya's cherry blossom season.

Transitioning, the tableau plunges into a unique freshwater scuba diving site along the Umngot River in Dawki.

Divers emerge from crystal-dear waters surrounded by vibrant aquatic life, highlighting the state's lesser-known yet captivating adventure offerings.

Moving deeper, the tableau delves into Meghalaya's timeless caves, illuminated by stalactites and stalagmites. Explorers venture into these ancient caverns, echoing the whispers of the Meghalayan age.

The tableau then showcases the thrill of adventure sports, zipliners soaring across valleys, and rappellers descending from great heights, showcasing Meghalaya's appeal as an adrenaline seeker's paradise.

It also highlights Meghalaya's rich bio reserve, displaying its flora, and endemic species like the clouded leopard, emphasizing conservation efforts.

Finally, the tableau celebrated community-led cleanliness initiatives in Mawlynnong, Asia's cleanest village, portraying residents of all ages participating in cleanliness drives, symbolizing unity and dedication to a pristine environment.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

President Murmu on her arrival at Kartavya Path was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21 Gun Salute was presented to the President.

President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebration were escorted by the President's Bodyguard- 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'.

The President's Bodyguard is the seniormost Regiment of the Indian Army. This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment as the 'Angrakshak' has completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.

The two Presidents arrived at Kartavya Path in the 'Traditional Buggy', a practice which made a comeback after a gap of 40 years. (ANI)

