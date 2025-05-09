Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 9 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday grieved the death of children, including twins Ayaan and Aruba, who were killed in the deadly cross-firing between India and Pakistan, saying that military action merely treats symptoms and not the root cause of the problem. She appealed to the Prime Ministers on both sides to end the conflict.

"In Poonch, we saw two twins, Ayaan and Aruba, who died while they were playing. What is the fault of the children and women trapped in this crossfire? These incidents, including Pahalgam (terror attack), have brought this region on the path of catastrophe," Mufti said during a press conference.

Advocating for political intervention, Mufti said that military action never provides a solution or peace. She urged the leadership in India and Pakistan to end these attacks since people in Jammu and Kashmir suffer consequences.

"Military action treats symptoms, not the root cause. It never provides a solution or peace. Both countries should opt for a political intervention, not a military intervention. What did we achieve after the Balakot airstrike in response to the Pulwama attack? I saw that a boy in Poonch was killed, and a part of his head was separated. I appeal to the leadership on both sides to end this attack. How long will people of J&K, especially the border areas, suffer the consequences?" Mufti, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said.

She said that both sides are making claims of carrying out attacks, which means that scores have been settled equally. Mufti made an emotional appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reiterating his statement about the era of war coming to an end, adding that the Prime Ministers from both sides could pick up the phone and resolve the ongoing conflict.

"Their purpose has been served after they claimed to have conducted a major strike (Operation Sindoor). Similarly, Pakistan is claiming that they shot down our fighter jets and destroyed brigade headquarters in Poonch. That means both of them settled the accounts equally. I appeal to Pakistan's leadership and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who promised that the era of war has come to an end, and there is a need for political intervention. Both Prime Ministers can pick up the phone and resolve this conflict," Mufti said. (ANI)

