Jhansi (UP), Jul 3 (PTI) The member of a gang involved in adulteration of petrol and diesel was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, officials said on Thursday.

The arrest was made in the Babina area by the local police in coordination with the Excise Department, they said.

Babina SHO Tulsiram Pandey said based on a tip-off, the joint team conducted a raid near Aman Dhaba at Badora crossing.

During the operation, they arrested Kamlesh Rai (42), a resident of Baroda village, and seized approximately 1,700 litres of illegally stored ethanol.

Two of his accomplices -- Dinesh Rai and Rambabu Rai -- managed to flee during the raid, the police said, adding that a hunt is on to nab them.

According to the police, the gang is involved in mixing ethanol with petrol and diesel for resale.

The value of the seized ethanol is estimated to be around Rs 1.25 lakh, the officials said, adding that investigations are ongoing to identify other individuals involved in the illegal trade.

